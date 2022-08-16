Minority community member shot dead by militants in Kashmir

Minority community member shot dead by militants in J&K

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Aug 16 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 14:02 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A minority community member was killed while his brother was injured after militants fired upon them in Chotigam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Reports said the siblings were working in their orchard when militants fired upon them from a close range. The slain was identified as Sunil Kumar son of Arjun Nath while his injured brother is Pintu Kumar, who was immediately shifted to hospital.

“#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Reports said immediately after the incident police and security forces rushed to the area to nab the attackers. No militant outfit had claimed responsibility for the attack till this report was filed.

Since last October militants have stepped up attacks on migrant labourers and non-locals in Kashmir. The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, has claimed responsibility for most of these attacks.

TRF has warned that people working with the RSS, intelligence agencies and everyone other than indigenous Kashmiris would be treated as “occupiers” if they purchase property in J&K and are targeted.

Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmiri Pandit
India News

