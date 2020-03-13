Miscreants could use 'Vahan' for targeted violence: TMC MP in Rajya Sabha

Concerns were raised in Rajya Sabha on Friday over government's online facility that allows people to identify the owner of a vehicle in Rajya Sabha with Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque warning that the data could be used by miscreants for "targeted" violence.

Raising the issue in Zero Hour, Haque said there were reports that the data published in the portal and mobile application 'Vahan' by the Ministry of Road Transport is being "misused" and urged the government to "stop public as well as private access" to data.

"There is a serious concern that this Transport Ministry Application which allows users to identify vehicle owners is being used by miscreants for targeted violence through ascertaining the identity of vehicle owners. 'Vahan' makes all vehicle registration records public. It allows people to look up the name of a car owner by simply using their vehicle registration number," he said.

"Such open access to citizen’s personal data poses not only a huge privacy risk, but, may also lead to a potential risk to human life and private property," he said.

In March last year, he said the Ministry for rolled out the bulk data sharing policy under which it chose to make the vehicle registration database public.

"Individual consent was not sought for this. It allowed organizations to pay an annual fee of Rs 3 crore and research and education institutions Rs 5 lakh to access the databases. In July 2019, the databases were sold to about 87 private and 32 government entities at a cost of Rs 65 crore. In the absence of a personal data protection law to protect people’s online privacy, such selling and misuse of data is deeply worrying," he said.

CPI(M)'s Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Elamaram Kareem demanded reintroduction of a provision in the motor vehicles law that mandated more than one driver in long-distance transport vehicles.

"The National Permit vehicles, especially trucks, travel thousands of kilometres daily for delivering goods and other things, all over the country. As a result of the competition among transport companies, drivers are being victimised and compelled to work round the clock. Due to these long duty hours, stress and strain on drivers, accidents are happening almost on a daily basis," he said.

Kareem said that was the reason why the Motor Vehicle Rules mandated that there should be more than one driver and a helper with driving license on all National Permit vehicles. "But, unfortunately, the recent amendment, brought by the government, removed this provision," he said.

He referred to the accident happened in Tamil Nadu's Avinashi in which 19 people were killed. He said the primary reason was that the truck driver slept while driving.

"There was only one driver in the truck at that time. This driver was also a victim of the competition among the transport agencies. Restless work was the reason for that truck driver to sleep while driving. In the same way, accidents are happening everywhere in the country and the innocent people are dying in road accidents," he said.