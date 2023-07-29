Miscreants open fire at BJP leader's house in UP

Miscreants open fire at BJP leader's house in UP, cop suspended

Superintendent of Police (rural) Atul Srivastava said a case has been registered against six people.

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jul 29 2023, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 02:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A group of miscreants opened fire at the house of a local BJP leader here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night at Mainpal Singh's house in Sikandarpur village following which a police officer was suspended for negligence of duty, they said.

The glasses of Singh's house and car were shattered in the attack and 35 empty bullet cartridges were recovered from the spot, police said.

Also Read | UP woman facing 'domestic abuse' kills husband, dumps chopped body parts in river

Superintendent of Police (rural) Atul Srivastava said a case has been registered against six people while station house officer of Bhopa police station Akhilesh Kumar has been suspended for negligence of duty.

According to police, old enmity may be the reason behind the attack.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Crime
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers

Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

 