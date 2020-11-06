Missing Ghaziabad businessman traced to Kolkata hotel

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • Nov 06 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 20:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Ghaziabad businessmen who had gone missing over a week ago was traced to a hotel in Kolkata, an official said on Friday.

Parag Ghosh, who lived in the Rajnagar extension area, had left his home on on October 27 morning and did not return.

A police team brought him to Ghaziabad on Friday morning, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The SSP said Parag Ghosh told them that he left his home as he was depressed due to heavy losses in business.

His wife Richa Ghosh had lodged a complaint regarding his disappearance after which police registered a case of abduction under Section 365 of the IPC.

Police had looked into the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at his residential society and nearby toll plazas to get a clue to his disappearance.

