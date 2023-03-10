Missing girl found hanging in UP; family alleges rape

Missing girl found hanging in UP; family alleges she was raped, murdered

The family members alleged that the girl was hanged by her dupatta to give the impression that she had committed suicide

PTI
PTI, Kannauj ,
  • Mar 10 2023, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 14:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

The body of a 14-year-old missing girl was found hanging from a tree outside her village in the Tirwa area here, police said on Friday.

The family members of the girl have alleged that she was raped and murdered.

The girl had gone missing on the morning of Holi on Wednesday, following which her father had lodged a missing report at Tirva police station, police said.

Also Read | Where rape convicts are not hardcore criminals

On Thursday afternoon, the body of the teenager was found hanging from a tree and tied to a dupatta, they said.

The body was brought down and sent for postmortem, police said.

Also Read | Disappointing verdict in Hathras rape case

The family members have told the police that the girl had gone to collect fodder when she was abducted and later raped and murdered.

To make it look like suicide, the girl was hanged by her dupatta, they have alleged.

Police officer Mahesh Veer Singh said further action will be taken after the postmortem report is received.

The allegations levelled by the family members of the girl are being probed, he said, adding a suspect has been detained.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Kannauj
rape
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 