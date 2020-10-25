Missing Jammu girl rescued from Punjab, kidnapper held

A minor girl hailing from here who was allegedly kidnapped by a man was rescued from Punjab and the accused held during the operation, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Altaf Ahmad, a resident of Kalar Karal village of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, they said.

The girl's father had lodged a complaint at Chinore police post on October 15 stating that his daughter had gone to the market but did not return, a police spokesperson said.

An abduction case was registered and a special team was formed to rescue the girl. With the help of technical assistance, the girl was traced to Ludhiana, he said.

The kidnapper was also arrested during the rescue operation, he added.

Both the girl and the accused were brought to Jammu and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.