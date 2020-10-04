Missing UP girl's decomposed body found in maize field

Missing UP girl's decomposed body found, police say killed over property dispute

PTI
PTI,
  Oct 04 2020
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 00:40 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The decomposed body of a 15-year-old girl, who had been missing for about a fortnight, was found in a maize field in Kanpur Dehat district Saturday, with the police saying it appears that a property dispute led to the killing.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary ruled out the possibility of rape, claiming the girl was abducted by her uncles and was subsequently killed in a cold-blooded manner.

He said the Dalit girl’s body, spotted Saturday morning by locals 500 metres away from her native Gaholia Rura village, was partially eaten, possibly by wild animals.

The villagers immediately passed on the information to the police.

Police said they have arrested the girl’s two uncles -- Brij Lal (65) and Jiya Lal (60) -- who allegedly confessed they killed her over a property dispute.

The SP said the body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

He said the girl had gone missing about a fortnight back and her family members had lodged a case a week ago. 

Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur

