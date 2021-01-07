Mission Kashmir: Top US diplomat visits Kashmir Valley

A top US diplomat, who has been working on back channel diplomacies on Kashmir, recently visited the restive Himalayan region, where she is understood to have some senior politicians, members of civil society and officers in the security grid.

Sources told DH that Lisa Curtis, deputy assistant to US president Donald Trump, visited the Valley earlier this week during which she held detailed discussions with some well-meaning voices, including politicians, civil society members and officers in the security grid.

During the high-profile secret visit, they said, the top US diplomat is understood to have spent most of her time taking feedback on the situation arising in Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 in August 2019.

During her stay in Kashmir, Curtis, who is also Senior Director for South and Central Asia on the National Security Council, is understood to have met “prominent faces of the civil society” and was briefed about the ground situation.

A keen researcher on South Asian affairs, Curtis is known for her interest in Kashmir-issue.

Senior BJP leader from Kashmir, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir, who also met the US diplomat during her visit, while sharing a picture with a snowy backdrop, tweeted: “Lisa what a trip! #Snowfall.”

When contacted, Jehangir declined to comment on the purpose of Lisa’s visit to Kashmir. “I can’t divulge any information about the trip,” he said.

Sources privy to her visit linked the visit as a sign of new US president’s interest over developments in Kashmir and south Asia. “Of course Curtis was not on a sightseeing mission to Kashmir but on a diplomatic mission,” they added.

Curtis was the White House-appointed senior adviser to the assistant secretary of state for South Asian affairs from 2001 to 2003, where she helped develop policy to manage Indo-Pakistani tensions.