Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away, says Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 15:46 ist
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Friday said the “relentless misuse” of agencies against political rivals erodes their credibility and gives an opportunity even for the corrupt to get away.

Soon after CBI raids were conducted at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the honest end up paying the price in such processes.

Also Read | CBI raid reward for good performance: Arvind Kejriwal

"The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the 'misuse' argument and the honest end up paying the price," Khera said on Twitter.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with Delhi excise policy case.

