Mixed response to 'Bharat Bandh' in northern states

The nationwide shutdown call by farmers received mixed response northern states with Punjab and Haryana reporting widespread protests, while people went about their normal routines in Delhi, Rajasthan and the hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The ‘chakka jam’ call by the farmers’ organisations, protesting against the agricultural reforms on the Delhi borders for the 13 days, impacted traffic in Punjab and Haryana and there were reports of farmers squatting on railway tracks in Sangrur in Punjab.

In the national capital, agitating farmers blocked traffic at the Delhi-UP border at Ghazipur at Chilla, and the Haryana borders in Tikri and Singhu in West and North Delhi respectively.

“We have received reports that the Bandh was observed at 10,000 places across 25 states of the country. This is a nationwide bandh and not limited to Punjab, as claimed by the government,” Yogendra Yadav, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) told reporters at the Singhu Border.

While farmers blocked some entry points to the national capital, most markets remained open and public transport also was largely unaffected.

The ruling AAP generated some political heat by claiming that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been kept under house arrest, which was stoutly rejected by the Delhi Police.

As many as 24 political parties including the Congress, Akali Dal, AAP, Left outfits had declared their support for the shutdown call and their activists carried out demonstrations denouncing the Modi government across states.

In Rajasthan, Congress and BJP workers clashed near the BJP office in Jaipur prompting the police to intervene to calm the scuffling groups.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, G Kishan Reddy hit out at the opposition parties, accusing them of blocking India’s progress.

“Opposition wants anarchy and does not want their duplicity to be exposed. The opposition cried from rooftops that MSP would be scrapped and APMC markets would be shut down. None of this has happened,” Irani told the media.