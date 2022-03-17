Mizoram allows schools, colleges to reopen as Covid-19 cases drop

The Mizoram government allowed schools and colleges to reopen, easing the Covid-related restrictions as cases in the Northeastern state continued to decline on Thursday.
In a new set of guidelines, the government said schools and hostels will be re-opened for all classes from the new academic session, commencing on April 5.
A standard operating procedure (SOP) devised by the School Education Department must be strictly followed in all schools and hostels, it said.
Colleges for students of the final semester will be reopened with immediate effect, while offline classes for students of other semesters will be allowed from the new academic session starting in July, it said.
PhD scholars in the Department of Horticulture, Aromatic and Medicinal Plants (HAMP) of Mizoram University are now allowed to attend classes for course work, it said.
The government also allowed all places of worship to remain open during day, and evening hours. The cap on the number of attendees was removed.
Churches were also allowed to hold general conferences or assemblies, it said, adding that community feasts are strictly prohibited during worship services.
The state government on Monday had withdrawn 'mPASS', a mandatory travel pass for people entering the state that has been in force for more than two years.
The requirement for mandatory registration on mcovid19.mizoram.gov.in for vehicles carrying goods and commodities has also been withdrawn.
Mizoram reported 239 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 2,21,977.
The death toll remained at 672 as no new fatality was reported, an official said.
In the last 24 hours, 400 people recovered. There are 2,488 active cases in the state at present, while 2,18,817 people have recovered so far, he said.
The new cases were detected after testing 3,833 samples.
