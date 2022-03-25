MLAs visit Yogi's residence amid speculation on cabinet

MLAs visit Yogi Adityanath's residence amid speculation on Uttar Pradesh cabinet

There can be a total of 60 ministers in Uttar Pradesh including the chief minister

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 25 2022, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 15:41 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File photo

Amid the suspense over Yogi Adityanath's new cabinet, some MLAs visited the chief minister designate's residence in an indication that they might be asked to take the oath here later on Friday.

With the swearing in scheduled at 4 pm, the political scene was abuzz after reports that phone calls had been made to some of the legislators to rush to the chief minister's residence immediately.

Mediapersons rushing to the chief minister's official residence 5, Kalidas Marg spotted several legislators arriving there with some saying that they have been asked to reach there soon.

Among those seen arriving at the chief minister's residence were Vijay Lakmi Gautam (Salempur, Deoria), Sanjay Singh (Pilibhit) and Rakesh Rathore (Sitapur).

Others who are believed to have arrived there included several names of the outgoing ministry including Brijesh Pathak, Sandip Singh, Jitin Prasad besides former bureaucrat A K Sharma and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Though there is yet no confirmation over the names of the deputy chief ministers and ministers, there were scenes of jubilation at the residences of some of the former ministers with supporters dancing to drum beats and raising slogans in anticipation of their leaders getting ministerial berths.

Adityanath and 47 ministers had taken oath on March 19, 2017 in the BJP's preceding government.

According to the constitutional provisions, there can be a total of 60 ministers in Uttar Pradesh including the chief minister.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung

Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes

Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes

In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK

In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

 