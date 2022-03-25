MLAs visit Yogi Adityanath's residence amid speculation on Uttar Pradesh cabinet

Amid the suspense over Yogi Adityanath's new cabinet, some MLAs visited the chief minister designate's residence in an indication that they might be asked to take the oath here later on Friday.

With the swearing in scheduled at 4 pm, the political scene was abuzz after reports that phone calls had been made to some of the legislators to rush to the chief minister's residence immediately.

Mediapersons rushing to the chief minister's official residence 5, Kalidas Marg spotted several legislators arriving there with some saying that they have been asked to reach there soon.

Among those seen arriving at the chief minister's residence were Vijay Lakmi Gautam (Salempur, Deoria), Sanjay Singh (Pilibhit) and Rakesh Rathore (Sitapur).

Others who are believed to have arrived there included several names of the outgoing ministry including Brijesh Pathak, Sandip Singh, Jitin Prasad besides former bureaucrat A K Sharma and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Though there is yet no confirmation over the names of the deputy chief ministers and ministers, there were scenes of jubilation at the residences of some of the former ministers with supporters dancing to drum beats and raising slogans in anticipation of their leaders getting ministerial berths.

Adityanath and 47 ministers had taken oath on March 19, 2017 in the BJP's preceding government.

According to the constitutional provisions, there can be a total of 60 ministers in Uttar Pradesh including the chief minister.

