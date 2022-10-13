Mob attacks Gurugram mosque, threatens to expel namazis

Mob attacks mosque in Gurugram, threatens namazis with expulsion from village

Police have recovered a mobile phone from the spot which may belong to someone part of the attacking mob

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Oct 13 2022, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 20:12 ist

A mob of more than 200 people ransacked a mosque in a village in Gurugram assaulting people who were praying inside and threatened to expel them from the village.

Police have registered an FIR in the incident that happened in Bhora Kalan village Wednesday night, but no arrests were reported till Thursday evening.

According to a complaint filed by Subedar Najar Mohammad, Bhora Kalan village has only four houses of Muslim families.

He said that the ruckus began Wednesday morning, when a mob comprising about 200 people reportedly led by Rajesh Chauhan alias Babu, Anil Bhadoria, and Sanjay Vyas surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the namazis with expulsion from the village.

Also Read | BJP leaders call for doing away with 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

“In the night again, when we were praying inside the prayer hall in the mosque, the mob came and assaulted the namazis and even locked the prayer hall. They also threatened to kill us,” the Subedar said in his complaint, according to police.

By the time police reached, the accused had fled.

Police have recovered a mobile phone from the spot which may belong to someone part of the attacking mob, officials said.

Following Mohammad’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas and several others under sections of IPC related to rioting, trying to cause religious strife, and unlawful assembly at Bilaspur Police Station.

“As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,” said ASI Gajender Singh, the investigating officer.
       

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Muslims
Hindus
Ghaziabad
India News

What's Brewing

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

 