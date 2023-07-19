Pilot, husband beaten for torturing minor domestic help

Mob thrashes IndiGo pilot, husband for abuse of minor help

A video of the incident, which went viral, showed the couple being beaten up by a mob led by the victim’s relatives.

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  Jul 19 2023, 16:15 ist
  updated: Jul 19 2023, 23:53 ist
The minor girl was employed at the couple's house through the victim’s relative who also works in a nearby house, they added. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A couple was manhandled in the streets of Dwarka in the national capital after it emerged that they tortured a 10-year-old domestic help.

The accused — Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) — who work with private airlines were arrested on charges of assaulting a minor. The airline said that the woman, who worked as a pilot with them, was derostered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that a case has been filed against the couple. “We have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the IPC, Child Labour Act and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,” the DCP said.

The police said that the minor, who was employed by the couple and stayed with them, was brought by a relative of the victim who works in the neighbourhood. As the torture of the child came to light, a mob descended outside the couple’s house.

A spokesperson for Indigo, without naming the accused, sent out a statement. “We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties,” the statement read.

Delhi
New Delhi
Crimes
India News

