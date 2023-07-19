Mob thrashes IndiGo pilot, husband for abuse of minor help

A couple was manhandled in the streets of Dwarka in the national capital after it emerged that they tortured a 10-year-old domestic help.

The accused — Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) — who work with private airlines were arrested on charges of assaulting a minor. The airline said that the woman, who worked as a pilot with them, was derostered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that a case has been filed against the couple. “We have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the IPC, Child Labour Act and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,” the DCP said.

A video of the incident, which went viral, showed the couple being beaten up by a mob led by the victim’s relatives.

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

The police said that the minor, who was employed by the couple and stayed with them, was brought by a relative of the victim who works in the neighbourhood. As the torture of the child came to light, a mob descended outside the couple’s house.

A spokesperson for Indigo, without naming the accused, sent out a statement. “We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties,” the statement read.