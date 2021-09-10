Mobile internet services restored in Karnal

Mobile internet services have been restored in Karnal where farmers are staging a demonstration demanding action against officials behind lathi-charge last month.

"As of now, there is no plan to suspend the services again," said Assistant District PRO Raghubir Singh.

With protesting farmers continuing their sit-in "indefinitely" at the district headquarters in Karnal, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile Internet services in the district till Thursday midnight, an order issued by state Home Department said.

Another round of talks between district officials and farmers protesting over a police lathicharge in Karnal last month had failed on Wednesday after which the protesters said they will continue their sit-in "indefinitely" at the district headquarters.

Earlier, mobile Internet services in Karnal were suspended from 12:30 pm on September 6 till 11:59 pm on September 7 and the suspension was extended till Wednesday midnight as the situation was considered "still volatile".

More to follow...

