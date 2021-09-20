Internet suspended in Uri after infiltration attempt

Mobile internet services suspended in J&K's Uri after infiltration attempt: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 20 2021, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 20:06 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri after an infiltration attempt, according to NDTV.

More to follow...

Jammu and Kashmir
Uri
internet service
internet shutdown
India News
Infiltration attempt

