Mobile internet services suspended in Punjab's Patiala

Mobile internet services suspended in Punjab's Patiala after clashes

The order to suspend the services was issued by the home affairs and justice department and heavy police security was deployed at the site of the clashes

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 30 2022, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 10:07 ist
Nihangs after a clash between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, in Patiala district a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The order to suspend the services was issued by the home affairs and justice department and heavy police security was deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

"In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do hereby order suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30 am to 6 pm on April 30," the order read.

Four people were injured as the two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other on Friday and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
Patiala
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Ready, teddy, splurge

Ready, teddy, splurge

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

How to keep your house cooler

How to keep your house cooler

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

 