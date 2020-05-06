Mobile internet suspended in Kashmir

Mobile internet suspended in Kashmir as top Hizbul commander Riaz Naikoo trapped in encounter

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  May 06 2020, 13:12 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 13:12 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

 Mobile internet services in Kashmir were suspended on Wednesday after top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Riaz Naikoo, along with another militant, was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, officials said.

The mobile internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure, they said.

The gunfight started between militants and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

"Police last night launched an operation on a specific input at Beighpora. Senior officers are monitoring it since last night," he said.

The spokesman said a contact has been established with the militants and a "top terrorist commander" is trapped, without mentioning his name. 

Jammu and Kashmir
Hizbul Mujahideen

