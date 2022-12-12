Model Code of Conduct imposed for MCD polls lifted: SEC

The Model Code of Conduct which was imposed for the recently-held municipal polls in Delhi has been lifted, the State Election Commission said on Monday.

A senior official of the SEC said the decision has been taken as the "election process is over".

On November 4, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, in a press conference, announced the schedule of the polls.

While polling was done on December 4, the counting of votes was done on December 7.

Provisions of Model Code of Conduct are enforced from the date of announcement of the election schedule by the State Election Commission and it remains in operation till completion of the election process, the SEC said in a communication sent to the Delhi chief secretary and other authorities.

"Now, that the declaration of result in respect of Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been completed, the Model Code of Conduct in effect since 04.11.2022, has ceased to be in operation in the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect," reads the communication dated December 12."

The AAP has emerged victorious in the polls, winning 134 wards and ending BJP's 15-year rule over the civic body, with the BJP bagging 104 wards, and finishing second in the final tally.

With the lifting of the MCC, the Delhi government's projects that were halted will be back on track and government will be able to hold key meetings.

The government will now start putting in place plans for hosting the Delhi Shopping Festival and the Delhi International Film Festival.