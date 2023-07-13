Moderate intensity quakes shake Himachal's Lahaul, Spiti

Two moderate-intensity, back-to-back earthquakes shook Lahaul and Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

No loss of life and property was reported in any part of the district, they said. Two earthquakes of 3.2 and 3.1 magnitudes with a depth of 10 kilometres were reported at 9.30 pm and 11.07 pm on Wednesday, the meteorological department said.

Tribal Lahaul and Spiti fall in seismic zone 4, which is a high-damage-risk zone.