Modi assured elections will be held after delimitation, statehood will be restored, say J&K leaders

An overwhelming majority of the people sought restoration of the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir, People's Conference leader Muzaffar Baig said. He added that the government assured them that elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the delimitation exercise.

"We have placed five demands before the government including holding early elections and restoring statehood to the state," said Congress leader and former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. He added that most J&K leaders said a decision on Article 370 should be left to the Supreme Court.

He further said that the prime minister said the government was committed to hold elections and restore statehood to J&K. The PM said he wanted to call this meeting of J&K leaders last year, but Covid-19 delayed the plan. The prime minister also said that the work of the delimitation commission should have been over by now, but for the Covid-19 outbreak, he added.

Prime Minister said Jammu and Kashmir is my home and will do all that is needed for the welfare and development of the state, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said.

In the government’s first outreach to Jammu and Kashmir’s political leadership in almost two years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a crucial meeting with 14 leaders, including four former chief ministers, to chalk out the future course of action in the union territory.

The prime minister, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, received the leaders from eight parties, including the National Conference, the PDP, the BJP and the Congress, at his residence.

This was the first interaction between the Central leadership and the mainstream parties since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.