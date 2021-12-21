Modi attacks opposition over women's marriage age bill

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought the support of the women for his party in the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh even as he slammed his rivals (Samajwadi Party, Congress) for opposing his government's plan to raise the marriage age of the girls from 18 to 21 year.

Addressing a meeting of the women at Prayagraj, about 200 kilometres from here, Modi also listed various welfare measures taken by the centre and the state government for the women.

''UP ki mahilaon ne than liya hai...ab woh pahle wali sarkaron ka daur nahin ane dengi,'' (the women of UP have already taken the decision not to allow the era of the previous governments return in the state), the prime minister said.

Modi also said that the women found it difficult to venture out of their homes during the previous regimes as the criminal elements ruled the streets then. ''Even if a woman approached the cops with a complaint, the police officials would get a call from the higher ups in favour of the rapists and mafias,'' he added.

''Nai UP ko wapas andhere mein dhakel sakte hain'' (the new UP can not be pushed back into the era of darkness), the prime minister said.

Modi referred to his government's plan to raise of the age of marriage of the women from 18 to 21 and said that the women also needed time for study and get opportunities to excel. ''We want the women to progress but some people are opposing our move....the country is watching,'' he said apparently referring to the SP and Congress, whose MPs have said that they will oppose the Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Modi also transferred Rs 1000 crore to self help groups (SHGs) that have 16 lakh women members.

The officials in Prayagraj claimed that more than two lakh women attended Modi's program. Women had started arriving in the town since Monday and they were housed at different inns and government schools and colleges.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, sought to make light of Modi's address saying that the latter's government did not do anything for the women during the past five years. She said that making such announcements before the elections indicated that they were aimed at garnering votes of the women in the poll.

Modi's attempt to garner support of the women for his party in the forthcoming polls appeared to be intended to counter Priyanka's efforts to bring them into her party's fold by making a slew of promises to them, including reserving 40 per cent tickets for them, deploying women cops a every police stations and others in the event of her party coming to power in the state.