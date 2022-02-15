Modi, Channi, Yogi invited to Ravidas Jayanti programme in Varanasi

The birth anniversary celebrations of Dalit icon Sant Ravidas at his birthplace in Varanasi on Wednesday is likely to witness participation of several top leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has also been invited to attend the celebrations.

As thousands of disciples of Ravidas, known as Raidasis, from the Dalit community take part in the annual celebrations at Seergovardhanpur in Varanasi district, the participation of the political leaders, especially owing to the Assembly polls in UP and Punjab, in this year's program is likely to be significant, sources close to the organisers said in Varanasi on Tuesday.

The significance of event could be gauged from the fact the Election Commission (EC) had to change the schedule of Punjab Assembly polls after almost all political parties cited the birth anniversary celebrations and urged the EC to change the date of the polls. The EC had earlier scheduled the Punjab polls for February 14. They would now be held on February 20.

Priyanka has already confirmed her participation and the Congress leader is likely to arrive in Varanasi from Manipur on Wednesday morning, sources in the Congress Party here said. Priyanka had visited the place last year.

Sources said that Modi's participation was not yet confirmed as he would be visiting Punjab to address election rallies, but Adityanath and other senior saffron party leaders would be present at the functions. The prime minister had, however, visited Seergovardhanpur in 2016 and 2019 and paid obeisance there besides having langar.

Adityanath too had visited the place barely a few days before the model code of conduct kicked in last month.

Political analysts here say that this year's celebrations have assumed added significance in view of the ongoing polls. "A large number of Dalit community members from Punjab attend the celebrations. The place has been a centre of Dalit politics since almost three decades," said a Lucknow-based analyst. Train loads of Raidasis from Punjab have already arrived in the city, reports said.

