Modi govt brought Left Wing Extremism under control in nine years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Narendra Modi-led central government brought Left Wing Extremism under control in the entire country, except for a few areas in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, in nine years.

Speaking at a rally at Pt Ravishankar Stadium in Durg city of Chhattisgarh, where the Assembly elections are due this year-end, Shah said the state government has failed on all fronts and the countdown of the Bhupesh Baghel-led regime has begun.

Also Read: Amit Shah convenes all-party meeting to discuss Manipur unrest on June 24

Sounding the poll bugle, the senior BJP leader asked people to vote out the Baghel-led Congress government from the state and to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power for a third consecutive term in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Highlighting the achievements of nine years of the Modi-led government, he said, "The Left Wing Extremism was brought under control in the entire country, barring a few areas in Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, during this period."

Shah accused the Congress government in Chhattisgarh of indulging in corruption in multiple sectors and said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should be ashamed of "ditching" people of the state.

Blaming the Congress government for the "rise" in crime and corruption, Shah said, “The Baghel government has been facing allegations of a Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam, Rs 500 crore coal transportation scam, Rs 1,300 crore gauthan scam, Public Service Commission scam, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam and many more."

"Do you want to re-elect this government ridden with corruption?" he asked the gathering.

Also Read: Amit Shah reaches Chhattisgarh for public rally; CM Baghel requests him to ban 'Adipurush'

Shah described the Baghel government as "wadakhilafi karne wali sarkar" (the government going back on its promises).

The Congress failed to fulfil its promises of liquor ban, waiving the loans of self-help groups and providing unemployment allowance, Shah said.

Women involved in the 'ready-to-eat' scheme lost their jobs, elderly people have not been getting old age pension properly and even the payments of tendu leaves collectors are pending, he said.