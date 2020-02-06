Modi, Kejriwal lie, Amit Shah speaks trash: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing them of lying through their speeches claiming that none have fulfilled their tall election promises.

Rahul also trained his guns on Home Minister Amit Shah describing the former BJP President's speeches as “trash” that do not make any sense.

“Don't waste your time on listening to Amit Shah. He speaks trash (kachra),” the former Congress President said addressing election rallies in the national capital.

Joining her brother on the campaign trail, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also targeted Modi and Kejriwal and accused them of seeking credit for the development work carried out by Congress during the 15-year of rule of Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit.

“How long have you known Narendra Modi – five years. How long have you known Arvind Kejriwal – five years. But we have a heart-to-heart relationship, our relationship is of words, our relationship is about love, we are like family and one does not lie to their family,” Rahul said.

Seeking to back his claims of not uttering a lie, he said: “During the Congress rule, I said to waive off the farmers loan to the tune of Rs 72,000 crore after the farmers met us.”

“And within 10 to 15 days (then Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh signed the document,” Rahul said.

Addressing a rally in Hauz Qazi area in Old Delhi, Priyanka recalled her trips to the market in the region in the 1990s when BJP was in power – reminding voters of narrow roads, rickety public transport and frequent power cuts.

“Shielaji built this modern city brought metro. The real development of Delhi was done by Sheila Dikshit. These people are busy modelling on Shiela Dikshit's development model,” Priyanka said.