Modi likely to offer 'puja' at Ayodhya Ram temple day before Diwali

Modi likely to be at Ayodhya Ram temple before Diwali

Modi is also expected to visit the famous temples at Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on October 21

  • Oct 18 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 12:47 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to offer 'puja' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, a day ahead of Diwali, official sources have said.

During his visit to the temple town on Sunday evening, he will also attend 'Deepotsav' and 'aarti' ceremonies and inspect the ongoing construction of the Ram temple.

Sources said Modi will also witness green and digital fireworks on the banks of Saryu river. Modi is also expected to visit the famous temples at Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Besides performing 'puja' at the temples, he will also inspect development works at the two famous pilgrimage centres.

