Modi outsourced diplomacy to international broker: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of “outsourcing diplomacy to an international business broker”, even as a group of Members of European Parliament completed their visit to Kashmir, leaving behind a trail of controversies.

The main Opposition party also accused the government of committing a “grave sacrilege” allowing third party intervention by allowing a foreign delegation to assess the ground situation in Kashmir, which India has all along maintained was an internal matter.

A delegation of 24 Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday concluded their four-day visit to India, organised by a little known think tank, during which they met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, besides touring parts of Kashmir.

“Will the Prime Minister tell as to who is Madi Sharma and what connection does the BJP have with 'Women's Economic and Social Think Tank' run by her,” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala told reporters here.

Surjewala said that the fact that Pakistan was the hub that exports terror to India was not a secret and there was no need for an EU delegation “sponsored by and international business broker” to certify it.

“Why and in what capacity is Madi Sharma fixing an appointment of the Prime Minister with a delegation of EU MPs on a personal visit and why is Government of India facilitating it,” he said accusing Modi of deliberately internationalising the Kashmir issue.

BJP accused the Opposition for creating a needless controversy over the visit of MEPs to Kashmir.

“The controversy over the government's decision to allow a European Union parliamentary delegation to visit Kashmir is misplaced. The Opposition should have viewed it as a sign that the situation in the Valley is coming under relative control,” Amit Malviya, chief of BJP's IT Cell said on Twitter.

Surjewala also accused the Modi government of “insulting” parliament and “our democratic spirit”.

“When our own Members of Parliament and Leaders of Opposition visit Kashmir, they are detained and deported from the airport by the present BJP government. On the other hand, the BJP government is rolling out the red carpet for a private visit by EU MPs facilitated by an unknown 'International Business Broker',” Surjewala said.