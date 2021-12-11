Modify journey owing to return of farmers: Haryana Police

Haryana Police have advised motorists to modify their journey on national highways on Saturday to avoid inconvenience owing to the return of farmers to various destinations in Punjab after ending their year-long agitation on the national capital borders.

However, they said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free movement of the traffic on the highways across the state.

A police spokesperson said district Superintendents of Police have been instructed to ensure appropriate traffic, security and law and order arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in all districts from Delhi to Ambala and Bahadurgarh towards Hisar and Jind.

It is expected that farmers from Kundli and Tikri borders will go back by passing through the districts of Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Hansi, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts in large groups that will become a large motorcade.

Keeping this in view, adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of traffic have been put in place by the police, said the spokesperson.

