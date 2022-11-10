Modi's letter to Himachal ahead of Assembly elections

Just days ahead of the assembly polls, as a part of their campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Himachal Pradesh, urging them to bring the party back to power in the swing state.

In his letter, Modi reminded people of the years he spent in the state, when he was appointed the BJP’s prabhari (in-charge) of Himachal in 1995, and said that he was indebted for the experiences he had during those years.

“The BJP considers Himachal a land of faith and spirituality, and so, serving Himachal is part of our party’s belief system. The young men of the state have joined the army selflessly, and on many occasions have given the supreme sacrifice. And so, for BJP, serving Himachal is akin to serving the nation,” Modi wrote in his letter.

The state’s progress is linked to whose government is at the Centre, said Modi, adding that when he was elected to power in 2014, the state government at that time did not implement the schemes of the Centre. “When we came to power in 2017 in the state, several developmental schemes were implemented, and this progress towards development should not be halted,” said Modi.

“I am confident that like the last term, this time too, you will grant your blessings to the BJP, and the lotus will bloom here again. Each vote that you cast on the lotus will strengthen me. I urge you to vote for us in large numbers,” wrote Modi.

The BJP is fighting anti-incumbency as well as infighting to retain the state which has never voted back a party to power since 1985, when the state’s first chief minister, Congress’s YS Parmar was voted for a second consecutive term. The election for the 68-member assembly is on November 12, and results will be declared on December 8.