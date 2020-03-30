Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab

Punjab: Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 30 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 15:49 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

A 65-year-old Mohali resident tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 39 in Punjab, officials said.

The man was admitted to the PGIMER hospital six days ago, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said, adding, "He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. Now his test report for coronavirus has come positive."

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"We are tracing all his contacts and their tests will be conducted," he said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 39 in the state.

On Sunday evening, a 62-year-old coronavirus patient died at the Government Medical College in Amritsar, the second death due to COVID-19 in the state.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Of the 39 cases, 19 were reported from Nawanshahr, seven from Mohali, six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar and one each from Amritsar and Ludhiana.

Of them, two patients have died and one has been discharged from the hospital after his second test results came negative.

