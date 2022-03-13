Monk kills monk during squabble in UP district

A sadhu, Pravesh Giri, allegedly killed another monk whose half-burnt body was found in the Shivalik ranges in the Badshahi Bagh region of Saharanpur district.

The sadhu was killed by an axe following an argument between the victim and the accused.

Giri, after allegedly killing his friend in a fit of rage by slitting his throat and later burning the hut, went to the police station to report the fire. He claimed that some miscreants had set fire to the hut in which his friend was killed.

However, the police suspected him due to the inconsistency in his statements.

On being questioned further, Giri confessed to having killed his friend in a drunk state on Saturday.

Giri has been sent to jail and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

