C'garh legislature Monsoon session to begin on Aug 25

Monsoon session of Chattisgarh legislature to begin on August 25

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jul 31 2020, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 21:25 ist
Monsoon Session amid the coronavirus pandemic. Representative Photo. Credit: PTI

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will begin from August 25 and will be restricted to just four days in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, an Assembly official said on Friday.

As per the official notification, the seventh session of the fifth state Assembly will begin on August 25 and conclude on August 28.

As the session will be held amid the coronavirus crisis, precautionary guidelines for it will be issued very soon, said Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, principal secretary of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

There will be Question Hour on all four days, along with works pertaining to financial and government affairs, the notification stated.

On the last day, a time slot of two and a half hours has been allotted for non-government affairs, it was stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Chattisgarh
Monsoon Session

What's Brewing

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

 