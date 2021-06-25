Chhattisgarh Assembly Monsoon Session from July 26

Monsoon Session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to begin on July 26

There will be Question Hour on all five days, along with works pertaining to financial and government affairs

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jun 25 2021, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 19:28 ist
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: PTI File Photo

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly will begin from July 26 and will have five sittings, an Assembly official said on Friday. As per an official notification, the 11th session of the fifth Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly will begin on July 26 and conclude on July 30.

There will be Question Hour on all five days, along with works pertaining to financial and government affairs, the notification issued by Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, principal secretary of the Chhattisgarh Assembly stated.

On the last day a time slot of two and a half hours has been allotted for non-government affairs, it was stated. As the session will be held amid the Covid-19 crisis, precautionary guidelines for it will be issued later, the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chhattisgarh
Monsoon Session

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

 