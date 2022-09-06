Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh legislature from September 19

The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin from September 19.

The proposal to convene the session was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters about the commencement of the session from September 19.

Asked how long the session would last, he said that it would be known later.