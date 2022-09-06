Monsoon Session of UP legislature from September 19

Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh legislature from September 19

The proposal to convene the session was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

PTI
PTI, Lucknown,
  • Sep 06 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 19:37 ist
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin from September 19.

The proposal to convene the session was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters about the commencement of the session from September 19.

Asked how long the session would last, he said that it would be known later.

Uttar Pradesh
Monsoon Session
India News

