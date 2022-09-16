Moosewala murder: 2 absconding members of gang held

Moosewala murder: Two absconding members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested

The duo was wanted in several cases of killings and robbery

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 16 2022, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 16:47 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Two absconding members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, officials said on Friday.

The task force nabbed the two gangsters, identified as Mandeep alias Tufan and Manpreet alias Mani Raiya, from Amritsar district, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

The two were arrested in an intelligence-led operation, Yadav added.

The duo was wanted in several cases of killings and robbery. Yadav said they were also wanted for links with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. On Saturday, Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter involved in the popular Punjabi singer’s killing.

In a 1,850-page charge sheet filed in a Mansa court last month, the Punjab Police had stated that gangster Goldy Brar was the mastermind behind the murder and had coordinated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence Bishnoi, and others to execute the killing.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

What's Brewing

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

 