Moratorium on opening new engineering, technical colleges to be lifted from 2023 academic session: AICTE

The technical education regulator had imposed a two-year ban from academic year 2020-21 on opening of new engineering institutes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 21:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The moratorium on opening of new engineering and technical colleges will be lifted from the 2023-24 academic session, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) announced on Thursday.

The technical education regulator had imposed a two-year ban from the academic year 2020-21 on opening of new engineering institutes due to a declining number of admissions in the course.

"Moratorium for establishing new institution in engineering and technology has been lifted from AY (academic year) 2023-24. However, for establishing a new institution in engineering and technology, preference shall be given to the applicant offering courses in multi-disciplinary area in-line with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 in STEM," the AICTE said in its new approval guidelines.

While launching the Approval Process Handbook for 2023-24, the AICTE said existing institutions willing to take AICTE approval for their technical programme will also have to obtain approval for all technical programmes offered.

"If it is found that any institutions has taken partial approval, then their approval accorded shall be subsequently withdrawn. The submission of online applications for academic year 2023-24 will begin w.e.f March 23 till April 6, 2023," it said.

