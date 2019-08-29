More central teams head to J&K ahead of bifurcation

Two central teams will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir soon to look into issues related to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

A high-level team of the ministry of personnel will visit the state to look into issues related to the staff and administrative reforms as well as the division of personnel between the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladhak.

The team, which will reach Srinagar on October 3 will discuss issues with Governor Satyapal Malik and other senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The All India services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be under the Lieutenant Governor and not the elected government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Ladakh will be without a legislature and officers will be under the direct control of the central government.

Another team of the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) will also fly to the state soon to assist the local administration in the areas of horticulture and organic cultivation. Jammu and Kashmir has a similar topography of that of the north-east.

Officials said Jammu and Kashmir has the potential in horticulture and organic cultivation and if properly planned, it can work wonders.

The teams are being sent under the instructions of Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, who is also in-charge of both the ministries of Personnel and the DoNER.