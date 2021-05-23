More doctors have died in Bihar than anywhere else during second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

In what is an alarming and shocking statistic, Bihar has registered the maximum number of deaths of doctors in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total 329 deaths of medical practitioners in the country, Bihar has so far reported deaths of 96 doctors, around 30 per cent of the total casualty of doctors. A news agency, however, put the toll of doctors' death at over 400 during the second wave.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has, in response, formed an eight-member committee, headed by IMA president-elect Dr Sahjanand Singh to investigate the reasons behind such a large number of doctors’ deaths in Bihar.

Of the 96 deaths in Bihar, 38 doctors died in Patna itself, while 14 others died in Muzaffarpur, five in Bhagalpur, and three each in Gaya and Siwan.

“The doctors in Bihar have been working tirelessly for the last 14 months for Covid as well as non-Covid patients. The IMA probe panel will find out the reasons behind such large number of deaths of doctors in the State,” said Dr Sahjanand Singh, who will head the investigation committee.

The IMA president (elect) lamented that there were no beds reserved for doctors in either government or private hospitals in Bihar. “In many cases, doctors reportedly died due to lack of beds, ventilators and proper care,” rued Dr Singh.

“The IMA has urged all the State Governments to immediately pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the deceased doctors’ family,” said Dr Singh, adding that IMA itself will pay economically weaker doctors (who passed away) Rs 10 lakh each.

“In the first wave of Covid-19, India lost 748 doctors. If we take into account the deaths of doctors in the second wave, then the casualty figure will be over 1000,” added another IMA source.