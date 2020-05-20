More than 1000 COVID-19 cases in Delhi in two days

COVID-19 cases are surging in Delhi with over 1,000 cases reported in just two days as Wednesday added 534 new patients, the highest for a single day.

With this, the national capital has 11,088 cases out of which 7,573 or 68.29% of the total cases were reported in May alone. Ten more deaths have been added to the toll, taking the total to 176.

On Tuesday, the capital had 500 cases. Since the lockdown restrictions were eased from Monday, the capital has reported 1,233 cases though this cannot be linked to the relaxations.

According to the latest medical bulletin, 5,720 people are still under treatment, including 2,358 under home isolation.

The number of cases that originated in Delhi could be actually high, if one adds migrant workers tested positive for the virus infection after leaving Delhi for their home states after May 1.

At least 8% of the total cases in Bihar are migrant workers who recently returned from other states, including Delhi, travelling via Shramik special trains and other modes.

A total of 1.50 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 4,428 fresh samples.

On May 14, Delhi had reported 472 cases, the previous highest for a single day while on May 15, 425 cases were recorded while on May 16, it was 438 and 422 on May 17. On May 18, the cases were 299.

Delhi had crossed 1000-mark on April 11 when it registered 1,093 cases. It had taken eight days from April 19 (2,003 cases) to cross the 3,000 mark. It took just five days from April 27 (3,108 cases) to add another 1,000 cases to cross the 4,000-mark.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued fresh guidelines to do away with 14-day quarantine for healthcare professionals after finishing Covid-19 duty. "Regular quarantine of healthcare workers after performing duty in COVID-19 areas is not warranted, except as elaborated under protocol of high-risk and low-risk contact," the order issued by Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla said.

The new guidelines, which is based on the one issued by the Union Ministry of Health, has attracted criticism of healthcare professionals. The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging him to withdraw the new guidelines.