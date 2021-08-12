Over 1,200 UP villages hit by floods, rescue under way

More than 1,200 villages in Uttar Pradesh hit by floods, rescue efforts under way

NDRF, SDRF and state PAC have been deployed to help the people and 59 rescue teams pre-deployed in 43 districts

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 12 2021, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 15:11 ist
Flooded Dashashwamedh Ghat following heavy rains, in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo

Over five lakh people in 1,243 villages of Uttar Pradesh have been affected with floods, and relief and rescue teams have been deployed to assist the people, officials said here on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, an average of 13.1 mm rainfall was recorded in the state which is 154 per cent more than normal.

"Eleven districts including Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Basti, Gonda, Sultanpur, Shrawasti, Lucknow, Raebareli and Fatehpur received rainfall of over 25 mm or more in the past 24 hours", they said.

A report from the Relief Commissioner office said a "population of 5,46,049 in 1,243 villages in 23 districts is affected by floods".

According to the reports of the Irrigation department, River Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Budaun, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia while Yamuna river is above the red mark in Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda and Prayagraj.

Similarly, River Betwa is above the danger mark in Hamipur and Sharda river in Pallia Kalan (Kheri) and Quano river in Chandradeep ghat (Gonda), it said.

Relief works have been initiated and 20,768 rations kits and 167213 lunch packets have been distributed among the flood-affected people.

NDRF, SDRF and state PAC have been deployed to help the people and 59 rescue teams pre-deployed in 43 districts.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Uttar Pradesh
floods

Related videos

What's Brewing

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

 