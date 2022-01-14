75% of Covid deaths in current wave unvaccinated: Jain

More than 75% of those who died in current Covid-19 wave in Delhi were unvaccinated, says Satyender Jain

Delhi had on Thursday reported 28,867 Covid-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 15:27 ist
A healthcare worker collects a test swab sample from a child amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, at a testing centre inside a hospital in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

More than 75 per cent of those who succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the current wave in Delhi were unvaccinated, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday.

He also said that the city is expected to record less than 25,000 coronavirus cases on Friday.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 28,867 Covid-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to the health department data.

Also Read | Delhi Covid cases rising fast but hospitalisation and deaths low, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to official data, of the 97 people who died here due to Covid, between January 9 to January 12, 70 people were unvaccinated, while 19 had taken the first jab and eight were fully vaccinated. Besides seven were minors.

"More than 75 per cent of the people who died due to coronavirus had not even taken a single dose of the vaccine. Ninety per cent of the people had severe comorbidities like cancer and kidney ailments. Even the seven patients below 18 years had chronic issues," Jain noted.

Also Read | Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 Covid-19 cases on Friday: Minister Satyendra Jain

He said one of the persons who died had allegedly attempted suicide and was hospitalised for it.

"He tested positive and died three days later," said the minister.

The minister added that more than 13,000 hospital beds are lying vacant in the city.

"The hospitalisation rate has become stagnant and the daily admissions have reduced. It is a matter of great relief," he said.

Out of 15,433 Covid beds in hospitals, 2,424 were occupied on Thursday, according to official data.

