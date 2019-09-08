More than thousand descendants of Lord Rama surface

The number of ''descendants'' of Lord Rama seems to be increasing with every passing day.

Around one thousand ''descendants'' of Lord Rama reached Ayodhya on Sunday from Madhya Pradesh to ''buttress' their claim and lend support to the demand for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Led by BJP lawmaker from Shivpuri Assembly seat in MP, Virendra Raghuvanshi, the ''descendants'' descended on the temple town in over one hundred vehicles.

''We are here in response to the query about the descendants of Lord Rama....we will be submitting a memorandum to the district magistrate of Ayodhya stating about their lineage,'' the lawmaker said.

He said that the descendants of Lord Rama resided throughout the country. ''Lord Rama hailed from Raghuvansh (the descendants of king Raghu, who was said to be Rama's ancestor),'' he said.

They would also be visiting the makeshift Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Earlier a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family and BJP member of Parliament Diya Kumari had claimed that she was the descendant of Lord Rama.

She claimed that her family had ancestral lineage to Kush, who was the son of Lord Rama.

The erstwhile royal family of Mewar in Rajasthan had also claimed that they were descendants of Rama. The present transport minister of Rajasthan Pratap Singh Kachariyawas has also made a similar claim.

Both of them have claimed to have ''evidence'' in the form of manuscripts and other documents in support of their contention.