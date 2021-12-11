Coonoor crash: Officer's mortal remains reach Jhunjhunu

Mortal remains of IAF officer from Rajasthan killed in helicopter crash reach Jhunjhunu

A decorated truck of the IAF left for his village Ghardana Khurd with the mortal remains

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 11 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 15:54 ist
Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh was among the 13 including CDS General Bipin Rawat killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. Credit: AFP Photo

The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was among the 13 including CDS General Bipin Rawat killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, reached Jhunjhunu airstrip in an aircraft on Saturday.

He was given floral tributes by MP Narendra Kumar, MLA Rita Chaudhary, District Collector UD Khan, SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma and others at the airstrip. His wife and other family members were also present.

Also Read: Case booked against 3 Facebook accounts for derogatory comments on Gen Bipin Rawat

A decorated truck of the IAF left for his village Ghardana Khurd with the mortal remains. The funeral will be performed later in the day.

"Proper arrangements have been made for the funeral in the village," Collector UD Khan said.

A large number of people have assembled at his village and on the way from the airstrip to pay tributes to Singh. 

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Indian Air Force
Helicopter Crash
Bipin Rawat
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Holy dip allowed at Sabarimala as Covid curbs ease

Holy dip allowed at Sabarimala as Covid curbs ease

NASA's new launch lets you asteroid-watch from home

NASA's new launch lets you asteroid-watch from home

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

 