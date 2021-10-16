Mortal remains of Uttarakhand martyrs brought home

State cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi placed a wreath on their bodies at the Jollygrant airport before they were taken to their ancestral homes

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Oct 16 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 16:18 ist
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays his last respects to martyr Vipin Singh, in Pauri Garhwal, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The mortal remains of two soldiers from Uttarakhand, killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, were flown in on Saturday.

State cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi placed a wreath on their bodies at the Jollygrant airport before they were taken to their ancestral homes in Tehri and Chamoli districts for the last rites.

Also Read | Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Vikram Singh Negi (26) and Yogambar Singh (27) died of injuries sustained during a counter-terrorist operation in Mendhar sector of J&K's Poonch district on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the death of the young soldiers in action, saying the country will never forget their supreme sacrifice. 

Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch
martyrs
Uttarakhand
Pushkar Singh Dhami
India News

