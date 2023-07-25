Woman held for killing twin infant daughters in Haryana

Mother held for killing twin infant daughters in Haryana's Jind

The accused confessed to her crime 13 days after the incident, following which her husband got a complaint lodged.

PTI
PTI, Jind, Haryana,
  • Jul 25 2023, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 09:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman has been arrested for allegedly smothering her nine-month-old twin daughters with a pillow in Haryana district Jind, police have said.

The incident was reported from Danoda village. Investigating officer at the Sadar police station Narwana Atma said on Monday that a murder case has been registered against accused Sheetal and she has been taken into custody.

The accused confessed to her crime 13 days after the incident, following which her husband got a complaint lodged, police said.

Also Read | BJP functionary's wife killed, another person injured in firing in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; 2 arrested

The complainant alleged that he had gone to work in the fields on July 12 and when he came home in the afternoon, there was a crowd outside his house. He was subsequently told by the accused that the twin girls -- Janki and Janvi -- had died.

The family buried the girls without conducting post-mortem.

Police will now take out the buried bodies and post-mortem will be conducted, the investigating officer said.

