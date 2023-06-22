Mother kills two daughters, ends life following altercation over family dispute in Uttar Pradesh

A woman killed her two daughters and ended her life by consuming poison following an altercation with her mother-in-law in the Gangoh area here, police said on Thursday.

Mamta (26) gave poison to her three daughters Archi (5), Sona (3) and Arvi (2) and consumed it herself also after a heated argument with her mother-in-law, Additional SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

All four were rushed to the hospital where Mamta and her two daughters , Archi and Arvi, died during treatment, the official said.

The condition of Sona is stated to be stable.

A probe into the matter was under way, police said.