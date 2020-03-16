Mother-son duo held for assaulting policemen in Delhi

A woman, her son and their suspected accomplice were arrested for allegedly assaulting two policemen and attempting to implicate them in a case with self-injuries in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mobina Khatun, her son Mohd. Sulemaan (21), and Makhan Singh (26), all residents of Raghubir Nagar.

Singh is previously involved in more than five cases of theft and robbery, police said.

On Saturday, when the two policemen were patrolling Raghubir Nagar area, they saw Singh, standing along with a "suspicious person". When one of the policemen tried to enquire, the man, later identified as Sulemaan, attacked him with a sharp-edged blade and inflicted injury on his hand himself.

When the other policeman tried to get hold of Sulemaan, his accomplice Singh attacked him, a senior police official said.

Khatun arrived there and attacked one of the policemen and tore his uniform before fleeing the spot, he said.

However, the two policemen overpowered Singh and Sulemaan, the official said.

With an intention to implicate the policemen in a case, Sulemaan attacked himself on his head with the blade, inflicting self-injury and causing bleeding from his head, the official added.

One of the policemen, however, took possession of the blade from Suleman and informed the Rajouri Garden Police Station about the incident, he said.

A case was registered and the accused were arrested, he added