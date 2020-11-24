Mount Abu coldest at 1.4 degree Celsius in Rajasthan

Night temperatures rose marginally in parts of Rajasthan with the hill station, Mount Abu, recording a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.
Places like Churu and Bhilwara recorded a minimum of 8.8 degrees Celsius, it said.
Dabok and Chittorgarh recorded 9 and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The night temperature in other districts of the state was recorded between 10 and 14.7 degrees Celsius, the department said.
According to MeT, cold conditions would continue in the desert state with the possibility of light rains at isolated areas in western Rajasthan in the next 24 hours.
