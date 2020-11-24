Mount Abu coldest at 1.4 degree Celsius in Rajasthan

Mount Abu coldest at 1.4 degree Celsius in Rajasthan

Dabok and Chittorgarh recorded 9 and 9.5 degrees Celsius

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 24 2020, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 14:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Night temperatures rose marginally in parts of Rajasthan with the hill station, Mount Abu, recording a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

Places like Churu and Bhilwara recorded a minimum of 8.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Dabok and Chittorgarh recorded 9 and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The night temperature in other districts of the state was recorded between 10 and 14.7 degrees Celsius, the department said.

According to MeT, cold conditions would continue in the desert state with the possibility of light rains at isolated areas in western Rajasthan in the next 24 hours.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Mount Abu
Temperature

What's Brewing

Snowfall, rains in Kashmir valley for second day

Snowfall, rains in Kashmir valley for second day

'The Queen's Gambit' takes Netflix's most-watched title

'The Queen's Gambit' takes Netflix's most-watched title

Traders and bankers embrace VR

Traders and bankers embrace VR

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

 