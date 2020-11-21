Movement of drones along IB: New threat from Pakistan?

Movement of drones along J&K border: New challenge for security agencies

There has been a spurt in the use of drones from the Pakistani side over the past few months to smuggle arms and narcotics

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • Nov 21 2020, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 13:00 ist

The fresh movement of drones from the direction of Pakistan on Friday evening along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir has posed a new challenge for the security agencies in its counter-insurgency operations.

The first Pakistan drone (UAV) was seen flying inside (500 to 700 metres from IB) India's air space near Border Outpost (BOP) Chak Faqira while the second UAV came from Pakistan post, Chaman Khurd, opposite Chak Faqira Police Station in Samba sector.

Border Security Forces (BSF), manning the border, fired towards the drones, but reportedly they managed to escape towards Pakistan's side.

Sources said that soon after the movement of these drones was reported, a high alert was sounded by the BSF but no untoward trace like that of weapon dropping was seen. “In all likelihood, UAVs were a kind of surveillance drones which may have been sent for some sort of reconnaissance mission by the Pakistan army,” they said.

On October 24, a surveillance drone of Chinese make was shot down by Army shortly after it crossed into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. In June, an attempt to drop weapons through a drone was scuttled by BSF personnel when they shot down a Hexa-copter along the International border in Kathua district.

There has been a spurt in the use of drones from the Pakistani side over the past few months to smuggle arms and narcotics.

A senior police officer told DH that airdropping of weapons and drugs using drones along the LoC and the IB is a wake-up call to the new emerging threat from Pakistan which is desperate to stir unrest in Kashmir, having failed to counter the abrogation of Article 370.

“With India deploying more troops along the border, making it difficult for militants to infiltrate, Pakistan spy agency ISI is now resorting to the use of Chinese drones and it has become a matter of deep concern for the security establishment,” he added.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
India-Pakistan relations
India
Pakistan
Border security force

What's Brewing

Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

 