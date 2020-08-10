MP: 25-year-old SAF jawan hangs self in Shahdol

MP: 25-year-old SAF jawan hangs self in Shahdol

PTI
PTI, Shahdol,
  • Aug 10 2020, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 15:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force (SAF) jawan allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Monday in Shahdol district, police said.

Shahdol Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said jawan Omkar Sharma (25) a resident of Bhind district, was found hanging from a tree in the police lines at around 2am.

"He stayed in the police lines barracks. He was talking to someone on the phone till late night. He was found dead later. His family has been informed," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Suicide

What's Brewing

Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China

Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China

Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask

Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor

Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

 