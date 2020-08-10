MP: 25-year-old SAF jawan hangs self in Shahdol

A Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force (SAF) jawan allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Monday in Shahdol district, police said.
Shahdol Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said jawan Omkar Sharma (25) a resident of Bhind district, was found hanging from a tree in the police lines at around 2am.
"He stayed in the police lines barracks. He was talking to someone on the phone till late night. He was found dead later. His family has been informed," he added.
Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China
Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask
Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash
Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor
140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran
The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions